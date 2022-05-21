Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. 4,348,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.