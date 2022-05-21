Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 39,272 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of CNH Industrial worth $122,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,466,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,688. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

