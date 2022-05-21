Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.22% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

LSXMK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 846,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,215. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

