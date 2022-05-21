Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.62 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Masimo were worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.45. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

