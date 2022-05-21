Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.37. 1,487,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

