Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,811 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,765. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.31 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.