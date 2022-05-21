Game.com (GTC) Price Tops $0.0010

Game.com (GTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Game.com has a total market cap of $761,565.27 and $3,604.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Game.com has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,482.93 or 1.00012276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

