GameCredits Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $43,227.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00238010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002110 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 125.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

