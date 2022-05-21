GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, it reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. Nonetheless, management is progressing well with its growth endeavors, while maintaining a sturdy balance sheet. GameStop is evolving from a video game retailer to a technology company that connects customers with games, entertainment and a wide assortment of products. Its efforts to fortify infrastructure also bodes well.”

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

GameStop stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. GameStop has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.63). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

