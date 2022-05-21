General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 923,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

