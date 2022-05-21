Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $607.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 15.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 45.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

