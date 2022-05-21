Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 713 ($8.79) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.89) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 424 ($5.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 535.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 397.50 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($9.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($108,481.26).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

