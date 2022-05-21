Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 93,008 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,169,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

NSC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.86. 1,518,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

