Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,242,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.96.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.49. 1,623,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

