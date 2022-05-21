Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,482 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,076,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.68. 3,195,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

