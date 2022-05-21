Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 644,221 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,437,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO remained flat at $$51.09 during trading hours on Friday. 16,223,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,160. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.