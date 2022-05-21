Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Cadence Design Systems worth $993,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,901,000 after purchasing an additional 196,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

