Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,021,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,630,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,089,516. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

