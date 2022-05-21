Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,776,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.82. 5,404,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

