Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,121,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.59. 1,032,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,238. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

