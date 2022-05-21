Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 87,415 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,415 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Deere & Company worth $1,517,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $51.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $377.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

