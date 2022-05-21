Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Gerdau by 90.7% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,639,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 779,508 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

