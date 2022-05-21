Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $63.84. 6,814,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,700,014. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

