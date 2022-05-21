Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

GLOB stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,545,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

