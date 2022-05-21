Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.
GLOB stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,545,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
