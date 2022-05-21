Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.08 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.11.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 268.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

