GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.67.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

