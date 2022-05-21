Goff John C Acquires Shares of 14,000 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Conduent makes up about 0.1% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 155,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 295.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 1,266,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,675. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

