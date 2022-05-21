Goff John C Invests $10.72 Million in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Goff John C purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000. Alpine Income Property Trust makes up approximately 12.5% of Goff John C’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goff John C owned about 4.73% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

