Goff John C Invests $340,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Targa Resources comprises 0.4% of Goff John C’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,711. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.