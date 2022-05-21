Goff John C Purchases New Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Goff John C bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000. Alpine Income Property Trust comprises about 12.5% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goff John C owned about 4.73% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,518. The firm has a market cap of $213.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.