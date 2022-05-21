Goff John C Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.3% of Goff John C’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,380,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,339,214. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

