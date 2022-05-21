Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 55,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$10,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624,980 shares in the company, valued at C$6,405,621.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton bought 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$92.50.

On Saturday, May 14th, Antonio Canton bought 72,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton acquired 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,690.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$487.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Antonio Canton acquired 6,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,267.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,283.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Antonio Canton purchased 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

Shares of GRC opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

Gold Springs Resource ( TSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

