Goodwin Investment Advisory Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 24.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,752,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

