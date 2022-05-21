Goodwin Investment Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after buying an additional 628,092 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $566,271,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after buying an additional 673,733 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after buying an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 12,684,986 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

