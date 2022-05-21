Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $3.73 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 263.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,539. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

