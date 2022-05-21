Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $582,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,384,544 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.