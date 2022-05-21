Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRAB. DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.22.

Grab stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Grab by 180.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,762,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Grab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $624,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

