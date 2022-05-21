Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.07 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

