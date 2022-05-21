Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

GNLN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 446,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,513. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

