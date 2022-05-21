Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,387.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $221,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

