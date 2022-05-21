GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.47% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $53,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 376,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

