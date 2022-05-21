GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 13,722 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Lancaster Colony worth $47,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.72. 146,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.