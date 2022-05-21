GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 2,694.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,756 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $12,248,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $3,459,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 403,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,636. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

