GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Carter’s worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 1,055,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.