GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $42,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

POR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 730,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.