GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 155,540 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,540 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Horizon worth $39,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 2,982,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,989. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

