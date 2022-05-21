GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Comerica worth $32,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

