GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,043 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $46,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

