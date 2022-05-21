GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,829 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $51,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.56. 60,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

