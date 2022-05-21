GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $97.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

GXO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 921,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,498. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

